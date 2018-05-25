TAMPA, Fla. -- Despite a rough weather forecast, Memorial Day weekend is always a busy one for boaters. Traditionally, it’s the first big weekend of the summer season.

But with lots of rain, wind, and the likelihood of high surf heading our way, people whose job it is to keep us safe are concerned.

Stephanie and Eric Lindstrom figured if they were going to use the boat, Friday was the day. The couple was launching their boat at the Gandy Boulevard boat ramp. The holiday forecast is not looking pretty.

“There’s good days to be out there and there’s not-so-good days. And you don’t want to be out there with the storm and the wind in that sort of thing. It makes it pretty treacherous,” said Eric Lindstrom.

And regular boaters know those conditions can go downhill fast.

“Oh yeah, it can get nasty in the bay quick. That’s for sure,” said boater Dillon McBride.

Now, with a subtropical storm churning out in the Gulf, there’s concern about the dangerous timing -- Heavy weather on what’s traditionally one of the heaviest boating weekends of the year.

“It makes me a little leery. I’m hoping people are watching the weather, because the weather is not supposed to be good,” said Master Deputy Michael Wright, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.

Wright is aware that despite the forecast, some weekend warriors, determined to get their summer boating season started, are going to get in trouble. That means they’ll have to be out in the elements too.

“If we have to, we will go. But we’d rather not have to have those types of situations,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding people to have enough life vests on board. Especially for kids. If you need one, you can borrow one for free at several area boat ramps as part of the Operation Safe program. Just bring it back for the next person when you’re done.

Another important reminder, especially if you haven’t used your boat in months, is to make sure it’s working properly before you put it in the water.

You don’t want to be offshore only to find out you don’t have enough oil, gas or a bad battery. And make sure your communications and fire equipment are in working order too.

“We have so many beautiful boating days in Florida that, you know, there’s really no need to go out on the ones that aren’t,” said Wright.

Stephanie Lindstrom agreed.

“There’s always next weekend. I mean, Memorial Day is Memorial Day, but there’s always next time, and it’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

There is another good reason to make sure you have the proper safety equipment on your boat. Those who don’t can be fined up to $53 for each non-moving violation and $90 if your boat is in motion.

