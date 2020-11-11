Shelters opening in Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Eta

Shelters across the Tampa Bay area are opening as a precaution ahead of the storm.

As Hurricane Eta continues to make its way toward the Tampa Bay area, several counties are opening shelters in preparation.

Manatee County has issued a voluntary evacuation for Anna Maria Island and other low-lying areas.

Hernando County:

Hernando County School leaders say the county will use the district's Enrichment Center as a storm shelter. The center is located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville.

Additionally, transportation staff will be on call to transport anyone living in low-lying areas who don't have a car.

Hillsborough County:

The county will open five emergency storm shelters at 1 p.m. Wednesday for people who are concerned for their safety.

The shelters are meant for people who depend on electricity for home medical needs and people who lives in homes that are most susceptible to wind damage.



"Wherever possible, residents should consider other alternatives to a public shelter, such as staying with friends, family, or in a hotel," the county said.

Shelters will be open at the following locations:

Steinbrenner High School (pet-friendly), 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road

Burnett Middle School (pet-friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Road

Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St.

Reddick Elementary School, 325 West Lake Drive

Sickles High School (pet-friendly) and Family Shelter, 7950 Gunn Highway



Because of COVID-19, health screenings and temperature checks will be

conducted at the doors. Face coverings will be required to be worn while

inside. In addition to face coverings and hand sanitizer, residents should

bring only essential items including the following:

Bedding

Clothing

Toiletries

Medications

Special dietary foods

Baby supplies

Important paperwork.

Cards, books, and games can help pass the time, especially for young children.

Residents bringing pets to a pet-friendly shelter must bring a sturdy carrier

for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around, proof

of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats, and pet supplies

including food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications,

etc. The pet must arrive on a leash or in a carrier.

Manatee County:

Shelters will be open as a "refuge of last resort." There are no evacuations issued at this time.

County leaders urged residents to use these shelters as a last resort and encouraged people to shelter in place or stay with family or friends.

"Refuge of last resort" locations: