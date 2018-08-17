The attorney representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal case against President Trump, Michael Avenatti, will be in Tampa on Saturday.

Avenatti will speak at the Hillsborough County Democratic Party 2018 Kennedy-King Dinner at the Hilton Downtown.

Avenatti has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his legal team since he began representing Daniels in her case over a non-disclosure statement that she said Trump had her sign after they had an affair.

Recently, Avenatti said he is exploring a run for the presidency in 2020.

