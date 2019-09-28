ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Bike Co-Op is hosting a memorial bike ride to honor Anne McLaughlin who was killed a little over a week ago.
McLaughlin was 25 years old. She was killed while riding her bike in a marked crosswalk on Martin Luther King Street North. The driver is not facing any charges at this time.
While McLaughlin's story is tragic, she's one of hundreds of people who has died either walking or riding a bike on Tampa Bay streets.
That's why the St. Pete Bike Co-Op is hosting a memorial ride Saturday, September 28th at 9 a.m. Bikers are asked to wear white for visibility and solidarity. The ride itself will start around 9:30 a.m. The route will pass the spot where McLaughlin died.
For more information, contact the co-op.
What other people are reading right now:
- CDC warns hunters deer carrying tuberculosis strain can pass it to people
- Sheriff: 23 men arrested in child predator sting, one of them brought candy
- Woman didn't know for a month she'd been shot in the head by her then boyfriend
- Man accused of keeping teen girl locked in room for a year added to Most Wanted list
- FHP trooper, a Navy veteran, dies in crash
- Alzheimer's trial at USF shows promising results for memory loss reversal
- ICE busts 139 undocumented immigrants in Florida during effort targeting convicted criminals
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter