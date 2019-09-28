ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Bike Co-Op is hosting a memorial bike ride to honor Anne McLaughlin who was killed a little over a week ago.

McLaughlin was 25 years old. She was killed while riding her bike in a marked crosswalk on Martin Luther King Street North. The driver is not facing any charges at this time.

While McLaughlin's story is tragic, she's one of hundreds of people who has died either walking or riding a bike on Tampa Bay streets.

That's why the St. Pete Bike Co-Op is hosting a memorial ride Saturday, September 28th at 9 a.m. Bikers are asked to wear white for visibility and solidarity. The ride itself will start around 9:30 a.m. The route will pass the spot where McLaughlin died.

For more information, contact the co-op.

