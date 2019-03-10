ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They can be a fun way to get around a city, but they can also be a hassle for some. That's why the St. Petersburg City Council is voting on a set of rules to prevent any e-scooter headaches before they begin.

Thursday morning, the council will vote on its first set of ordinances, paving the way for the scooters. The regulations address some of the biggest complaints about the scooters: they're being used on sidewalks, they're too fast, they're weaving in and out of traffic and they're being carelessly left out in random places.

In St. Pete, riders would have to abide by the following rules:

Scooters can only be used in marked bike lanes, not on sidewalks

They can only be used on roads with speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less

Scooters can only go 15 miles an hour

They cannot be used on Central Avenue or parts of the Pinellas and North Bay trails

If this vote passes, a second reading of the rules will be held on October 17th.

Tampa already has e-scooters.

