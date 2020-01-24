SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly choking a cat to death, according to St. Pete Police.
Police say Reo Bolzau brought his father's cat to the Wawa at 5901 9th Ave. N. on Thursday morning, where a witness said they saw Bolzau carrying the female cat around by her head in the parking lot.
The witness told police that they then saw Bolzau strangle the cat by putting both hands around her neck.
Officers say once the cat was dead, he threw her against a trash bin and walked away.
According to the arrest report, there is a surveillance video of the crime, and the 2-year-old cat had injuries consistent with what the witness described. Bolzau is being held at the Pinellas County jail on $5,000 bond.
