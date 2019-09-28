ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A blank wall on Central Avenue in St. Pete is being transformed into an image of hands and hearts coming together.

It's the work of artist Jay Hoff and teens from Metro Inclusive Health coming together to produce the first work of public art for the Shine Mural Festival. The festival runs Oct. 18-26.

Jay Hoff normally works on LEGO artwork, but with partners from the festival, he designed a mural going in at 25th and Central. "We wanted this to reflect pride in the LGTBQ community," says Hoff, which is why the colors of the mural reflect those in the pride and transgender flags.

Giddy from excitement, 13-year-old Liberty Nickel laughs as she paints her orange roller onto a brick and says, "Being able to know that I'm going to be a part of this is amazing, I'm very excited."

The brown brick wall will soon be covered in bright colors and the image of different colored hands with a heart in the middle. "It represents diversity and inclusiveness and pride and love more than anything," says Hoff.

The teens who volunteered to be a part of the project say this is an important mural for visibility and support of LGTBQ issues. "I feel like we need to send the message that we're here, we're staying, we're not leaving and we're together and strong," says 15-year-old Lily Sokell.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter