PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A St. Petersburg priest is free on bail after being arrested on a charge of child abuse.

Dragan Zaric, 37, was arrested Monday night at his home in Palm Harbor.

An arrest report says Zaric's son got into a fight with another child over a basketball. The arrest report claims Zaric separated the two and slapped the child, not his son, on the face.

Several children and adults witnessed the slap, according to law enforcement.

Zaric was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday and made the $5,000 bail a few hours later.

Zaric has been a priest at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg since 2017.

