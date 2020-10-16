Straz Center announces postponement of touring Broadway shows through mid-2021

The next show still currently scheduled is Hamilton, which is supposed to be in town June 1-27, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced Friday that all touring Broadway performances at its theaters would be postponed through at least the late spring of 2021.

The announcement follows last week's decision from The Broadway League that shows in New York City would remain shut down until at least June 2021.

The Straz says touring productions are waiting for health conditions nationwide to stabilize as part of determining when it's safe enough to take a large production on the road again.

“While we have opened our Patel Conservatory and are producing local work in our smaller theaters and on our Riverwalk Stage, we have now learned that touring Broadway, which is responsible for the majority of our revenue and attendance, will not resume in Tampa until June of 2021 when Hamilton is scheduled to return to the Morsani Hall stage,” Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi wrote in an emailed statement.

Postponed shows at The Straz now include: To Kill a Mockingbird, Tootsie, Hadestown, My Fair Lady, The Band’s Visit, Wicked, The Prom, Shout! The Mod Musical, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Cats and Dear Evan Hansen.

Lisi said The Straz is collaborating with producers, general managers and agents linked to the tours to schedule new dates for all shows that have been postponed. New dates will be announced at a later time.

"All those who have purchased tickets to postponed shows will be placed into the same great seats they have already selected as soon as new dates are established," the Straz wrote in a statement. "Ticket buyers can rest assured that if any performance cancels at any time for any reason, they will be offered the option of a credit or refund, or they may donate the value of their tickets to the Straz Center."

Performance dates for Hamilton are currently still scheduled for June 1-27, 2021. Assuming that doesn't change, an on-sale date for tickets will be announced in the near future for that particular production.

