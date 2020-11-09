Deputies said two vehicles were speeding and racing late Thursday when one of them struck an innocent driver, causing a deadly crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An innocent driver is dead and another driver is facing charges after a street racing crash in northwest Harris County late Thursday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were speeding northbound near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive, not far from WIllowbrook Mall, at about 6:44 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies two Dodge Chargers, a black one and a gray one, were racing when the gray one hit a Ford F-150. The pickup was forced off the road and crashed into a brick pillar, killing the driver.

@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a fatal crash at Cutten Rd/Belgold. Preliminary info: two drivers, traveling at a high rate of speed & possibly racing. One of the two struck another occupied car, and the driver of that car has been pronounced deceased at the scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ahQmA0sA3z — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 11, 2020

There were two people inside the Charger, a male driver and female passenger, that crashed into the truck. Both were taken to an area hospital with what deputies said were minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Charger admitted to speeding, and witnesses told deputies the street races were likely going more than 80 mph. The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted charges of street racing causing a death, identifying the suspect as Jarrod Mikel, 30.

The sheriff's office later identified the driver who was killed as Fidel Juarez, 36.