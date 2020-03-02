TAMPA, Fla. — A TECO Line Streetcar and a charter bus collided Monday morning in Tampa.
It happened near the intersection of Channelside Drive and Franklin Street.
Emergency crews responded. There were no reports of serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
