Streetcar service extended for Lightning playoff home games

The Bolts play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Friday, May 6.

TAMPA, Fla. — Champa Bay businesses are rallying support for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

As of Wednesday night, Round 1 of the NHL playoffs was even, with the Bolts and Toronto Maple Leafs each having one win apiece.

To help fans cheer on their beloved Bolts, the TECO Line Streetcar System of Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) is extending its regular service hours for all Lightning home playoff games.

Streetcar service will operate until midnight for all weeknight games. Friday and Saturday service already runs until 2 a.m.

The TECO streetcar is a free and easy way to avoid downtown Tampa playoff traffic. Riders just park in any of the Ybor City garages and hop on the streetcar to Amalie Arena.

The service is not specific to guests attending the games. Anyone can take advantage of the late-night service to get around downtown Tampa, the Channel District and Ybor City.

Streetcar service hours during the Lightning playoffs:

Game 3 - Friday, May 6, 2022: 7 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Game 4 - Sunday, May 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Game 6* - Thursday, May 12, 2022: 7 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. *if necessary

Here's a look at the rest of the Bolts playoff schedule

Game 3 – Maple Leafs at Lightning on Friday, May 6 (AMALIE Arena) 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Maple Leafs at Lightning on Sunday, May 8 (AMALIE Arena) 7 p.m.

Game 5 – Lightning at Maple Leafs on Tuesday, May 10 (Scotiabank Arena) TBD

Game 6 – Maple Leafs at Lightning on Thursday, May 12 (AMALIE Arena) if necessary

Game 7 – Lightning at Maple Leafs on Saturday, May 14 (Scotiabank Arena) if necessary