Streets blocked as 115th Epiphany Celebration is closed to the public due to COVID-19

Organizers will be balancing religious traditions with public safety.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — This year‘s Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs is still scheduled for Wednesday morning, but it will look very different; and organizers are asking the public to stay away because of COVID19.

It’s one of Tampa Bay’s most popular and unique religious events. The Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs and the casting of the cross signify the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.

The event normally attracts as many as 20,000 people to the shores of Spring Bayou. But, this year, the public is being asked to stay away and instead view the event streamed live on social media.

“We will be specifically including prayers to end the pandemic,” said Father Athanasios Haros, dean of St. Nicholas Cathedral.

The church, in cooperation with the city of Tarpon Springs and local police departments, says it will distribute approximately 800 passes to Greek orthodox Christians who wish to attend this year‘s blessing at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the church on a first-come, first-served basis.

The church’s Facebook page says only those present can receive tickets. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Parents of the divers taking part in the ceremony will not need a parishioner pass.

“We’ve always had a special area in the Bayou for parents to watch specifically for their son who is in the water,” said Father Haros. “And we’ve always given a couple of passes to parents for that particular section.”

On the church’s Facebook page, the post laying out the restrictions also reads in all-capital letters – “WE STRONGLY ENCOURAGE ALL FAITHFUL AND FRIENDS TO REMAIN HOME ON EPIPHANY.”

Tarpon Springs police, working with the sheriff’s office, and New Port Richey police, will barricade surrounding streets directing those with tickets to a specific entrance.

The city’s police chief has said repeatedly it’s a balance between respecting religious traditions and public safety.

“We do not want to fight with the church,” Police Chief Robert Kochen told city leaders. “Our overriding concern is always public health and security. Bottom line.”

Other safety measures include a staggered procession from the church to Spring Bayou, promoting social distance.

Divers will wear masks until jumping into the water.

St. Nicholas Church is also limiting capacity to 50 percent, and there will be no formal celebration after the traditional casting of the cross.

“But even the boys understood that,” said Father Haros. “You know what, we’re going to do what we have to do to make sure people stay safe.”

With so many streets blocked off, organizers are asking the public to avoid the area around Spring Bayou until 2 or 3 p.m.

The church says regrettably there will be some limitations, but most importantly the blessing will go on as it has now for 115 years.

You can watch live coverage of this year‘s Epiphany celebration on the 10 Tampa Bay mobile app or 10TampaBay.com

