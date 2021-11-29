Street closures set for 25th annual Sarasota Holiday Parade

A number of streets will be blocked off during the morning and afternoon on the day of the parade.

SARASOTA, Fla — The 25th annual downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade is coming to town and it's shutting down some roadways in the process.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year's parade was postponed until 2021. The city is excited to deck the downtown Sarasota streets as the theme for this year's event is silver bells.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, Sarasota neighbors can enjoy the parade, which begins at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota.

Whether you're heading to enjoy the parade or driving around the downtown area, here's a heads up on the many road closures and tow-away zones come Saturday.

9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from Osprey to US 301

9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue

11 a.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from US 41 to Orange Avenue

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: East Avenue closed from Fruitville to Ringling Boulevard

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Audubon closed from Main Street to Fruitville

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: First Street closed from Audubon to East Avenue

2:30 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street

3 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from US 41 to McAnsh

7 p.m.: Sarasota Holiday Parade begins

Roads are expected to reopen once the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure, the Sarasota Police Department says. Cars that are not removed from the roadways listed will be towed at the owner's expense.