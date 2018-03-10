A middle school student died in a fiery school bus crash in southern Mesquite Wednesday afternoon, the school district confirmed.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student," Mesquite ISD wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. A district spokesperson also confirmed the death to WFAA.

Thirty-eight people were aboard the bus, which came from Terry Middle School, according to a district spokesperson. It crashed near Interstate 20 and Lawson Road in the Woodland Park area of southern Mesquite.

Aerial images of the crash site showed smoke coming from the charred bus and the rear emergency door open. Two fire engines and multiple ambulances were at the scene.

A cause of the crash was under investigation. Investigators said power lines above the crash site may have been the cause of the fire.

The other students on the bus were taken back to Terry Middle School, where they were to be picked up by their parents.

It is with profound sadness that I speak to you this evening. A Mesquite ISD bus from Terry Middle School was involved in a singular vehicle accident.

Their first priority is to ensure that they have secured the area & transported the children involved. We can confirm that at least one person has been taken to the hospital & the students who were on the bus are being taken to Terry Middle School to reunite with their parents.

Principal Kelley Prewitt and counselors are on campus and available at this time. My prayers — and the prayers of our Mesquite ISD family — are with the students and families affected.



— Mesquite Superintendent Dr. Vroonland — Mesquite ISD (@mesquiteisdtx) October 3, 2018

This story will be updated as we learn more.

