Students at new Tampa Heights Elementary get red-carpet welcome

The school underwent three years of re-construction following a devastating electrical fire.

TAMPA, Fla — Lots of students around the Tampa Bay Area headed back to class Monday, but nowhere was there a bigger celebration than at Tampa Heights Elementary.

After a fire closed the school more than three years ago, they were finally able to return with some major renovations.

It is no exaggeration to say that students received the red-carpet treatment, too.

Nearly 300 kids literally walked the red carpet as they entered.

The building, originally known as Robert E Lee Elementary school, had been gutted by fire following a power surge during Hurricane Irma.

“And the journey now, it’s complete. Coming back to our school. Seeing this beautiful amazing place,” said teacher Marcelene Schiele. “Our students are excited. The teachers are excited. We’re just so blessed.”

There had been speculation when the fire broke out that it might’ve been arson because of the school being named for the confederate general, but that wasn’t the case.

While Tampa Heights Elementary was under construction, students attended Lockhart elementary. The district says the reconstruction of Tampa Heights Elementary was funded as an insurance claim.

Now, three years and $20 million later, it’s reopened its doors. A new year. A new building. And new name - Tampa Heights Elementary.

Outside, students started the day with a ceremony marking the occasion. Inside, they were treated to new classrooms, a new cafeteria and more.

Lots of the new school also pays homage to the old school which was built in 1906.

More than 55,000 bricks from the original structure were used for the reconstruction. And some of the salvaged wood floors were saved for a wall panel at the entrance.

“Amazing, incredible, breathtaking,” is how teacher Meagan Gallogly described it. “I walked up with, actually my former teammate from last year, and the first thing that came out of my mouth was oh my goodness it is beautiful.”

In addition to all the other challenges of getting kids back to school, and at Tampa Heights, a new school at that, were ongoing issues with COVID-19.

However, the school district says all but about three dozen kids have opted for in-class instruction.

