Student’s senior project leads to 500 Easter baskets for Tampa children

Avery Thayer organized the project for two Catholic Charity housing sites.

TAMPA, Fla. — Avery Thayer has never worked so hard for a school assignment.

“It’s definitely my greatest achievement so far.”

The senior at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. is majoring in Communication Arts and Public Relations. Her senior project was to create a community outreach designed to help people in need.

She knew exactly what to do.

“I was thinking about something along the line of an event because I had been interested in event planning,” said Thayer. “I also thought a lot about how we do a lot of things for Thanksgiving and Christmas, especially with food drives, but there wasn’t a lot of stuff thought about for Easter.”

She contacted her church, St. Stephens Catholic Church, and narrowed her focus to the kids in need at the San Jose Mission and the San Juan Diego Mission, connected with Catholic Charities.

“So we really need 469 baskets because we have 469 children of the San Jose Mission and the San Juan Diego Mission,” she said. “We needed 3,500 supplies and we also ended up with about $2,700 in cash.”

The supplies poured in. So many, she was able to complete 500 baskets with the 5,500+ supplies that were collected. Her grade is still to be determined for this assignment, but it is already a community success.

“I ended up in Tampa because when COVID hit, the campus shut down. I had to move out and this is where my family had moved to, said Thayer. “This is helping make it home.”

The community generosity will ensure Easter is happy for kids in need.

If you’d like to donate more to these families, you can text DonateForJoy to 41444 or visit www.ccdosp.org/donate-for-joy.