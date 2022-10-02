After the 77-year-old bus driver suffered a medical event, students stopped the bus and called for help.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Feb. 10.

A group of students safely stopped a school bus in Topsham on Monday morning after the bus driver suffered a medical event and lost control of the vehicle.

The bus driver, a 77-year-old Lisbon man, lost control of the bus as it headed toward Mt. Ararat Middle School and Mt. Ararat High School on U.S. Route 201 in Topsham around 7:30 a.m., Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said.

"One kid steered the bus and pulled the emergency brake, one called 911, and some of the kids got off the bus to try to stop other cars," Hagan said.

One of 14 students on the bus started CPR on the driver.

A Topsham police officer used an AED when he arrived, and then firefighters took the man by ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital. LifeFlight of Maine later took him to Maine Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

None of the students were injured, and the bus itself was not damaged. Other buses took the students to school, Hagan said.

"It's great that they stood up and went into action," Hagan said. "I don't know how many lives they may have saved."