Last day to submit feedback on Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday marks the last day for people to share their thoughts on potential plans for the historic Gas Plant district.

People have until midnight to submit their thoughts on the four proposals online. The city’s six pop up sites will close based on the operating times for each individual facility.

Out of the four proposals, a consultant group hired by the city favored two of them. They selected Sugar Hill along with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays.

During his state of the city address next week, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to share his preferred developer.

After the mayors announcement, the city’s website shows a term sheet will be completed with the preferred developer in May. Then in September or October, a development agreement will be shared with city council for approval.

The city's ultimate goal is to keep the Rays in St. Pete, but the city also says it's looking for proposals that emphasize "affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity."