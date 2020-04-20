TAMPA, Fla — Many gyms and workout facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, a local karate studio came up with a creative way for everyone to stay in and stay active.

Andrés Prada is the owner of Success Karate School in Tampa. With having to close his studio, he wanted to make sure he was still adding value to his students and making sure they were getting the instruction they needed to continue with their lessons.

“The first thing that came to mind when everything happens is how am I going to keep adding value to my students?” Prada said. “And so I called everyone. What would you like? What are you looking for? Where do you need help?”

Prada is now offering free online lessons every day on Facebook live from 6:30 to 7 p.m. He says this method is easier for people to absorb the information given because everyone can watch and learn karate at their own pace.

“It's very basic, everything I do. They’re live and the videos are always there. So you want to look at any of our videos, you can just take a look at them,” Prada said.

The online lessons that Prada is providing can be done in any space. He says he has to adapt some forms because they take a lot of space.

Prada says the videos are not just for kids -- anyone can try them.

“So don't be afraid. Don't be afraid to do it wrong,” Prada said. “And I always suggest people try it. Do it at least with the people you're quarantined with. It's made for being able to do at home and there's a lot to it. But it's also very simple."

The school is also providing one-on-one sessions via video chat for anyone who needs them. Prada says he has volunteers helping him teach as well.

“To be there for people, to me, it means so much," he said.

If you want to learn some karate lessons, you can visit the Success Karate School Facebook page here.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter