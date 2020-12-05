Some Tampa Bay counties postponing, canceling summer camps

Not all counties have finalized their plans.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Summer camp is right around the corner. However, some counties have either canceled or postponed their camp schedules due to coronavirus. Below is a list of what counties are planning.

The list will be updated as plans become finalized, so be sure to check back for updates.

Polk County - Canceled

Sorry campers, we have some bad news.

Polk County Parks and Recreation announced it was canceling all summer camps hosted by the county. Those camps include:

Camp R.O.C.K.

Summer Frenzy Programs

A to Z Nature Camp

Discovery Center Summer Recreation Outdoor Education

The county said it was going to work on exploring ways to keep kids active while following the state's coronavirus guidelines throughout the summer.

Anyone who is looking for more information can call 863-534-7377.

Pasco County - Postponed

Summer Day Camp registration has been postponed until further notice. County leaders say a final decision is expected to be made in the next two weeks.

Pinellas County - Registration still open

Right now, summer camps in the county are still scheduled and registration appears to be open. No word yet if camps will be canceled or postponed.

Sarasota County - Postponed

Camp registration is delayed for the time being. Leaders say they are continuing to evaluate operations for the county's camps.

However, the county says they are planning on hosting camps, but instead of camps running for four weeks, they'll be trimmed down to one. Additionally, day camp will only be for ages 6-11 this year.

Plans will be finalized and registration will be open sometime after Governor DeSantis releases plans for Phase 2 of reopening Florida, the county says.

Manatee County - Suspended

Registration for the county's summer camp has been suspended until further notice.

