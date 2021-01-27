Gov. DeSantis set to speak in Tampa Bay

This appearance comes one day after he responded to a statement made Monday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the state's vaccine distributions.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop to speak Wednesday in Tampa Bay.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. at the Sun City Center Community Hall.

This appearance comes one day after he responded to a statement made Monday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that Florida had administered just roughly half of its doses from the federal government.

DeSantis says the reason for that is because the state is holding those boosters in reserve.

DeSantis has repeatedly said the state needs more doses, faster.

“They’ve only distributed about 50 percent of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida,” Psaki said. “So clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine. That supply will need to continue to increase as they are able to effectively reach people across the state.”