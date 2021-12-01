SunCoast Blood Centers sets up Blood Emergency Readiness Corps to help respond to mass casualty events

A cooperative of 16 local blood centers will make up the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC).

BRADENTON, Fla. — SunCoast Blood Centers, along with local first responders and local regional medical centers, have teamed up to provide solutions that would assist in responding to mass casualty events in the country.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is a cooperative of 16 local blood centers that would be ready to respond to any mass casualty or emergency situations nationwide.

Leadership of SunCoast Blood Centers said the mass trauma event in Wisconsin at a holiday parade and at a recent festival in Houston have highlighted the need for a national blood emergency response network. With BERC, the region will be part of providing a solution.

According to SCBC, the nation's blood centers have faced widespread blood shortages in recent months, creating a severely strained national safety net for mass traumas and other high casualty disasters.