Suncoast Brotherhood holds 41st annual toy run

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Suncoast Brotherhood joined together Sunday to collect toys for a greater cause.

As part of the 41st annual toy run, Suncoast Brothers motorcycle organization rode through the streets of Dunedin to gather toys for the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association.

In addition to revving engines, leather jackets and a chance to give back to the community, The Bearded Brothers Band performed at the toy drive event.