Seminole family starts 'Sunshine Boxes' to help local kids in need

The initiative began as a distraction from all of the hurt 2020 had brought on the Roberts family.

Despite all the hurt one Seminole family has had to experience in 2020, they still found a way to give back to their community.

The Roberts family has had to endure the loss of an aunt and a grandfather to COVID-19. Then, six weeks later Patricia Roberts's father passed away.

Her daughter also had to have major ear surgery because of hearing loss.

To ease all of the hurt they've been through, Roberts said "we needed to do something as a family to get everyone's spirits up."

That's when the Sunshine Boxes idea was born.

Roberts said the name came from Florida's nickname as the Sunshine State, and she hoped "it would bring sunshine to the kids in shelters and terminally ill kids in the hospital and local kids who aren't getting anything else for Christmas."

The Roberts family collected 5-7 items for each box through donations, including arts and crafts supplies, coloring books and crayons. They've been putting the word out on the Pinellas County Spreading Kindness Facebook page that they have boxes available to give away.

"Our doorbell just rings all day," Roberts said, noting there's been a steady stream of people donating items and also picking up boxes.

Roberts said the family got 150 boxes out to needy kids this year. Next year, their goal is 300 boxes.

