What’s going on with the lights under the Sunshine Skyway?

TAMPA, Fla — The lights under the Pinellas County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge went out in September, repair work began last week and then all the lights went out.

Crews have since fixed the Manatee County side, but that still leaves the Pinellas side in the dark.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, work is underway to fix the lights. The goal is to get it done before the end of the year.

The lights under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, spanning three counties, are normally a sight to see. The $15 million display of 1,800 LED lights gives transportation officials the ability to light the bridge in any color to recognize various events.

FDOT says the lights under the Pinellas side to the north went dark when one of the transformers blew. It was originally thought to have been caused by a storm, but FDOT now says that’s not the case.

Crews will continue work to fix the lights once a new transformer is installed sometime in December.

