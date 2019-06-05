The southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened Monday morning after police activity closed the southbound lanes for about an hour.

The northbound lanes of the bridge also had major delays.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

Traffic Map: Click or tap here to view

