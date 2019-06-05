The southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed Monday morning because of police activity.
The northbound lanes of the bridge are also seeing major delays.
Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.
Traffic Map: Click or tap here to view
What other people are reading right now:
- OVERTURNED! Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security disqualified; Country House named winner
- 'It is a miracle': Plane slides into Jacksonville river with 143 people on board
- Love bugs are invading Florida: Here's are simple hacks to handle them
- 'Jeopardy James' wins No. 22, and now he's taking a break
- Florida man in Speedo shows off pot plant to deputies, officials say
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.