SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring community is still reeling from the tragic bank shooting that killed five women Wednesday.

SunTrust, the bank where the shooting happened, has requested a moment of silence for the community to honor the victims at 12:36 p.m. Friday.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office put out an alert to the community to join together to "honor those whose lives were lost."

Four of the five victims have been identified.

All but one of them were employees. They were all women.

They are Jessica Montague, 31, Marisol Lopez, 55, Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, and Cynthia Watson, 65.

Another employee, who was in the break room when the gunshots rang out, managed to escape.

"We have suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime," said Karl Hoglund, the Sebring police chief, during a press briefing.

A vigil for the victims will be held Sunday night at 6 p.m. at the Highlands News-Sun Center - Fair Grounds at 781 Magnolia Ave.

A gathering was held in the victims' honor Thursday evening at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ.

