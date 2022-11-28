Here are ways you can support the Tampa Bay area on GivingTuesday

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving celebrates GivingTuesday, which is a day that encourages people to do something meaning in someone else's life or organization.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day has already passed, but that doesn't mean you have to stop being thankful or give back to your community.

Every first Tuesday after Thanksgiving celebrates GivingTuesday, which is a day that encourages people to do something meaningful in someone else's life or organization.

It can be something as simple as helping a neighbor out, being there for a friend who needs someone to talk to or even making someone smile, GivingTuesday wrote on its website.

Here are more ways you can support others, according to GivingTuesday:

Food pantries

Creating or participating in a local food pantry is a good way to celebrate GivingTuesday. People can help give out food and drink items to those who are in need.

To see different food pantries across the Tampa Bay area for volunteering opportunities, click here.

Donate blood

Donating blood can help save a life and is another good option to do something meaningful on Tuesday. At most blood donation sites, there are bonuses given to those who participate, such as food or gift cards. There may be some qualifications that won't allow a certain person to donate.

To view donation locations across the local area, click here.

Nonprofit organizations

Working alongside or donating money to local nonprofit organizations in your local community can help allow that business to continue operating. Giving support to these organizations can also help spread their mission to other people and get the community involved.

Click here to see nonprofit organizations in the Tampa Bay area.

Animal shelters

Our furry friends also need love and care, and a good way to ensure they receive that attention is by supporting local animal shelters or rescue organizations.

Most animals at shelters or rescues were found in unsafe conditions and had to be taken good care of. Adopting or fostering a pet, organizing a pet grooming event or dropping off some goods for the animals can help support these shelters and rescues.

To view animal shelters in the local area, click here.

Protecting the planet

Everyone can do their part to keep the planet clean, and it can be something as little as picking up a piece of trash in your yard. Other ways people can help keep the environment clean is by organizing a beach clean up, planting a tree or using less waste and sharing that knowledge with others.

To learn more about beach clean-ups, click here.