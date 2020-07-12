Surfer bitten by shark in Seaside

Shark attacks on the Oregon coast are rare. Officials say this is the first reported attack statewide this year.

SEASIDE, Ore. — A surfer was bitten by a shark in Seaside Cove, the city of Seaside said. The man was injured in his lower leg.

Seaside Fire & Rescue was sent to the Cove, south of Seaside Beach at 3:26 p.m. When they arrived, they found that surfers had pulled the injured man out of the water and carried him into a parking lot.

An off-duty Seaside Beach lifeguard was able to apply a field tourniquet to the surfer’s injured leg to slow the bleeding, a press release said. The man was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

However, sightings aren't uncommon.

Chris Havel with Oregon Parks and Recreation said the most recent sighting was reported in Seaside back in July.

“Sharks are pretty well-tuned to what their prey food is and sometimes they'll make a mistake and, for instance, a surfboard can mimic the outline speed of a seal or a sea lion,” Havel said.