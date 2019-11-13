TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa law enforcement and fire rescue crews are responding to a cargo facility next to Tampa International Airport.

Authorities say an x-ray tech spotted something at the cargo facility near the airport. Law enforcement confirmed to 10News they're investigating a suspicious package, and they have evacuated the specific cargo building.

A spokesperson with Tampa Fire and Rescue says there is no impact to the main operations at the airport and no threat to the public.

Jason Penny with Tampa Fire said they got a call around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday for 4662 Air Cargo Road. Air General is the company that operates out of the cargo building.

Customs and Border Patrol, a hazmat team and a Tampa Police bomb squad are also on scene investigating.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

