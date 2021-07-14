Have you seen this car? Police are searching for SUV that hit 6-year-old girl in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for a car they say struck a 6-year-old girl last Thursday in St. Petersburg.
In a tweet, police say the girl was playing at around 4 p.m. near an apartment complex located at 55th Avenue south and 21st Way south. She was hit by a white SUV that sped away.
The child suffered "minor injuries," according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 727-893-7780.
