Have you seen this car? Police are searching for SUV that hit 6-year-old girl in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for a car they say struck a 6-year-old girl last Thursday in St. Petersburg.

In a tweet, police say the girl was playing at around 4 p.m. near an apartment complex located at 55th Avenue south and 21st Way south. She was hit by a white SUV that sped away.

The child suffered "minor injuries," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 727-893-7780.

Recognize this Car?



At 4pm last Thurs a 6yo girl playing @ Enlcave @ Sable Palm Apts. (2100 block of 54th Ave S) was hit by white SUV that sped away. She suffered minor injuries, but police need info on the SUV below. Call 893-7780 or text "SPPD"+ tip to TIP411. #2021-025448 pic.twitter.com/Wm2KqtvLXv — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 14, 2021