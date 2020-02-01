PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A few more inches and the SUV would have splashed into Tampa Bay.

Police say a driver somehow lost control on the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway Thursday morning, and the Chevy Tahoe ended up on the jagged rocks that line the bridge.

According to Tampa officers, the driver got out and climbed back up to solid ground. Tow trucks were called in to remove the damaged SUV.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

