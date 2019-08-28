Rescue divers have located and pulled a white SUV out of Tampa Bay that went off the Howard Frankland Bridge during a crash Wednesday morning.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said the SUV was driving south on I-275 in a "reckless manner" near the 34 milepost and changed lanes into the path of a pickup truck that was heading the same way. Investigators say the rear of the SUV collided with the front end of the pickup truck, sending the SUV flipping over multiple times before plunging into the water.

It's unclear if the SUV driver made it out of the water and FHP says no occupants have been located.

Authorities have not commented on the condition of the other driver.

The Coast Guard sent a boat from its station in St. Pete. That vessel is assisting local law enforcement marine units in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Two inside lanes of southbound I-275 have been opened as of 10:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FHP

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.