How parents can sign their kids up for swim lessons

There are many opportunities for children to learn to swim.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With all the water we have in the Tampa Bay area, it’s important for children to learn how to swim. The Florida Department of Health says the state "leads the country in drowning deaths of children ages 1-4 years."

Drowning is preventable, but last year proved deadly. In 2021, 98 children drowned in Florida. That's more than any other year on record and some of those deaths were in the Tampa Bay area.

On Thursday, parents were invited to bring their kids to participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson. But if you couldn't make it, there are still many opportunities to enroll your kids in swim lessons this summer.

Here are resources you can use to find swim lessons across the Tampa Bay area.

There is another problem — a lack of proper swimwear. Staff at rec centers estimate about half of the children who show up for lessons don’t have a swimsuit. Many kids come in shorts and t-shirts.