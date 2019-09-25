SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — They might have been out of the classroom for longer than their children have been alive; but today, dads across the Tampa Bay area headed back to school.



It’s all part of “Dads Take Your Child to School Day,” an effort from the Florida Department of Education to get more fathers involved in their kids’ education.



According to the Fatherhood Project, children with active dads are 43 percent more likely to earn As and 33 percent less likely to repeat a grade.



Today on 10News at 5:30 p.m., hear from a St. Pete dad who’s vowed to break the cycle of inactive fathering.

