Tampa Bay deals with hot temperatures while heat advisory in effect

People working outside, including the groundskeeping crew at USF's St. Pete campus, fought through the heat.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay was dealt with another heat advisory for the second day in a row.

It comes after Tampa broke its Fourth of July record with temperatures hitting 97 degrees.

The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping on July 3 and then blasted past that with an even hotter day on July 4, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

Tampa Bay families came prepared under the shade with water bottles at Water Works Park in Tampa. Meanwhile, those working outside including the groundskeeping crew at USF's St. Pete campus, fought through the heat.

"I'm constantly bringing them drinks, water, telling them to take a break," Anthony Jordan, the crew's supervisor, said of his staff.

Team members said they're used to the heat and understand it comes with the job. They hope others are taking the same precautions.

St. Pete Fire Rescue said they typically see an influx of calls related to heat emergencies. Lt. Garth Swingle warns no one is exempt from the impact of heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke.

"People that are coming out for just a couple minutes, we see it there," Swingle said. "We see it in the broad spectrum of everyone coming into the community."

It's important for people to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Make sure to check on people, pets and plants. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the direct sun for long periods of time and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.