TAMPA, Fla. — Following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio last weekend, Tampa Bay activist groups are planning a community event to honor the people killed and demand action from the government.

March For Our Lives Tampa and Moms Demand Action are hosting a community event Friday, August 9th at 7 p.m. at Chillura Park on East Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

In addition to remembering the lives lost last weekend, people will be able to send their condolences to the El Paso and Dayton communities through an art demonstration.

Attendees can demand action of U.S. leaders by writing to their representatives at the event and sign the petition to put the Ban Assault Weapons Now bill on the 2020 Florida ballot.

Group organizers are scheduled to meet with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio next week.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.