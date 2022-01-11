TPA 5K on the Runway returns after 2-year hiatus

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport's 5K on the Runway is back after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the event for the past two years.
On April 2, runners will once again be cleared for takeoff as they race on a real airport runway alongside aircraft.
According to TPA, the race is the airport's largest fundraising event, raising more than half a million dollars over the past eight years. Proceeds this year will go to the nonprofit organization United Way Suncoast, which focuses on community assistance.
Registration for the airport opens this Saturday, Jan. 15, and will cost each participant $35 plus registration fees. You can register for the race here.