TPA 5K on the Runway returns after 2-year hiatus

Runners will once again be cleared for takeoff.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport's 5K on the Runway is back after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the event for the past two years.

On April 2, runners will once again be cleared for takeoff as they race on a real airport runway alongside aircraft.

According to TPA, the race is the airport's largest fundraising event, raising more than half a million dollars over the past eight years. Proceeds this year will go to the nonprofit organization United Way Suncoast, which focuses on community assistance.