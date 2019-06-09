Tampa International Airport is giving away two free tickets for its newest international route.

The airport announced the contest Friday. By entering, people have the chance to win two round-trip tickets to Amsterdam.

The giveaway celebrates TPA's new Delta nonstop flight to the capital of the Netherlands.

"Take in the sights and embrace the history as you stroll through the picturesque streets along Amsterdam's famous canals," the airport wrote on its website.

There are less than 10 days left to enter. Click here for your chance to win the trip for two.

