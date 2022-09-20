Tampa airport to conduct mass casualty exercise Wednesday

The exercise will happen at Tampa International Airport's airfield.

TAMPA, Fla. — Flyers traveling through Tampa International Airport Wednesday may see an influx of law enforcement while the airport completes a mass casualty exercise.

From 8 a.m. until noon, the airport will conduct its FAA-required triennial mass casualty exercise also called "Operation Pelican Down," Tampa International Airport said in a news release. The training simulates a commercial plane event involving a fuel fire and multiple injuries and fatalities.

State and federal agency partners will be involved in the exercise. This includes many from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, the airport reports.

"Approximately 200 volunteers will act as responders, passengers and other players in the three-hour exercise," the airport says.

The operation will not impact flight operations, the airport said in a tweet.