Firefighters are responding to Tampa International Airport for a suspicious bag that was abandoned in the Blue Baggage area.

Tampa Fire Rescue tells 10News its Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched after somebody noticed a substance leaking out of the bag.

The bag is now outside the airport terminal. So far, there have been no evacuations.

There is no indication anyone has been injured. It's not yet clear where the bag came from.

An airport spokesperson says Blue Arrivals Drive is currently closed, so people coming to pick up passengers will be redirected to the Blue Departures area or other nearby sections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

