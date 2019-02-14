TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport will start enforcing its pet policy more strictly for Valentine's Day.

While service animals are fine, traveling pets need to be properly leashed or contained in pet carriers at all times. Non-service animals won't be allowed in airport restaurants. And, any pets that aren't traveling are not welcome at the airport -- even to greet passengers.

The pet policy has technically been in place for decades, but it hasn't been enforced much.

“Service animals are always welcome at TPA and we honor the policies of airlines that allow non-service animals to fly with their owners,” TPA Director of Operations Adam Bouchard said.

In February, the airport is going to be educating passengers about the rules crackdown. And, by the end of March, pet owners who don't comply may start getting warnings or even trespassing citations.

The increased enforcement comes amid record passenger growth. The airport says in the past two years, its paramedics, police and maintenance staff have responded to more than a dozen injuries to people and pets -- and been forced to make hundreds of clean-ups -- due to animals.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has endorsed the policy for not only its "relief" of service dogs and owners but also to reduce injuries, such as paw injuries on escalators.

“The Humane Society of Tampa Bay supports Tampa International Airport’s no-pets policy in the Airport for animals that are not traveling,” Sherry Silk, CEO of the humane society said. “We have seen animals get injured and know that airports are not a safe and comfortable place for dogs and other pets that are not trained to navigate such a busy facility. We strongly encourage pet owners to leave pets at home or find alternative care when visiting TPA.”

