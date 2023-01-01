Man uses beer bottle in deadly stabbing at New Year's Eve party in Tampa, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office accused a 37-year-old man of using the beer bottle to stab another man "multiple times."

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and another has been arrested after a stabbing at a New Year's Eve party at an apartment complex in Tampa.

Hillsborough County deputies responded at around 5:15 a.m. to the Palm Flats Apartments off of University Woods Place and found "a man in the roadway with multiple stab wounds," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

Despite first-responders' life-saving rescue efforts, the man did not survive. The sheriff's office did not release any information on his identity.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed that the man who died originally arrived at the party with two other people and, at some point, "became involved in an altercation" with a 37-year-old identified by the sheriff's office as Plasido Castro Bibiano.

Authorities accuse Bibiano of breaking a beer bottle and stabbing the man "multiple times."

"This is not the way to start the new year," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "When anger turns to violence, lives can be lost, and families destroyed. This suspect is now facing serious charges."