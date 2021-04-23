Fire reported at Tampa apartment building

Firefighters were called to an apartment building early Friday morning for a fire.
The Tampa Fire Department said the fire happened at Belmont Heights Estate. Smoke could be seen from the second story of the building when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters said there were no reports of injuries in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
