Police searching for 2 men in connection to armed robbery at Tampa gas station

Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for two men they say were behind an armed robbery that took place Sunday night at a gas station.

Authorities say at around 11:25 p.m. the two men robbed a Mobil gas station located near West Linebaugh Avenue and North Florida Avenue. In a video posted on the department's YouTube channel, the men could be seen armed with handguns and wearing ski masks.

Police say one of the men entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The second man would enter later before the two ran out the store together.

Anyone with information on the two men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

