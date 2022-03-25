Tampa Bay AirFest returns this weekend

The gate opens at 8 a.m. The weekend will again feature breathtaking performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people will pack MacDill Air Force Base this weekend.

The Tampa Bay AirFest returns years later after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled events in 2020.

The two-day event will once again feature headline performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The flight demonstration squadron arrived at MacDill Thursday.

"It's a show full of power, noise, and an aircraft that is on your face demonstrating the best we have to offer," Navy Lieutenant Henry Cedeño said.

At least 33 aircraft will be on display for people to see, including the KC-46, which is the newest aircraft stationed at MacDill, Colonel Ben Jonsson said.

All branches of the U.S. military and first responder agencies will also be featured.

"Hopefully, it will be a great thing to get your family out to and really enjoy the weekend and really for us to connect on a personal level as a community," Jonsson said.

Those in charge said they hope people can take away some of the work servicemen and servicewomen do. More importantly, Jonsson said it's an opportunity for the community to come together.

Jonsson said this year also marks the U.S. Airforce's 75th birthday making the event's return even more special.

General admission and parking are free for the event.

The gate opens at 8 a.m., but organizers encourage attendants to make time. They said about 150,000 people attend the event every two years.