Many Tampa Bay area hotels are fully booked for July 4 weekend

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Independence Day hotel bookings are maxing out all over the region.

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is here, Independence Day is arriving, and if you haven't already booked your Tampa Bay area hotel room, you may be too late.

Hotels in the popular Florida vacation region are experiencing high demand after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Several hotel searches show dates from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4 are either completely sold out or showing limited spaces for the red, white, and blue weekend.

Waterfront hotels seem to be the popular choice for visitors in Tampa. Travel agencies such as Travelocity show that rooms are completely sold out.

Other Tampa waterfront hotels that are listed on Expedia show mostly reserved rooms with only a few left, which presents urgency for potential visitors to book hurriedly.

A COVID-19 alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 92 percent of flights are operating to the Tampa Bay area.