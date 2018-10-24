Baking biscuits, and filling brains with knowledge...'Hey Giant! Little Biscuits' is the biscuit house with a mission.

Originally a weekend pop-up shop, Hey Giant! was started by former educators Jesse Thompson and Lee Valenti, as a way to fund their learning center in Seminole Heights.

As the demand for their biscuits grew, they decided to take the plunge -- leaving their jobs as educators and opening a fulltime bakery in Seminole Heights. Attached to that bakery is the learning center, where they continue to offer tutoring and enrichment programs, at no cost to the community.

In October, they held a grand opening for a second location in South Tampa.

